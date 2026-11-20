Dearest of dear readers,



Hopefully by now you know me as a level-headed and skeptical type of guy. I’m here for a good time, and that good time typically involves a lot of dissection and criticism of the media, in particular half-baked, firing-on-an-odd-three journalists. Normally I’m working on politics, or something really niche in engineering that nobody gives a shit about, but today I’m going to try and reach you where you are, you mindless slopsumer that you are.



Today we’re reflecting on how a game that took 13 years to make and arrived unfinished on 2 of 3 major platforms for a cost of $70 starting, is entirely absent on the (arguably most important) third and yet somehow managed to achieve a Barack Obama tier Nobel Prize worth of critical acclaim by merely launching without being Starfield, Fallout 76, Cyberpunk: 2077 or No Man’s Sky.

Yes, GTA VI is the Obama to their George W. Bush. I’m sorry. Thanks, Obama, and thanks Nobel Prize committee for writing that joke for me!



Ladies and Gentlemen and Theydies and Gentlethems, before the people had even had a chance to play through the first act of the game, Grand Theft Auto VI was crowned with so many accolades and awards including a coveted 10/10 from IGN, and I’m wondering if the hype really measures up or if this is one of the most visible cases of corporate hype-engineering gone off the fucking rails over what otherwise is perhaps a solid 7, 8 or perhaps 9, but not a 10, as there is no such game and never will be, because that’s not how things work.

No matter how much you think you like it, odds are you’re being screwed over, and that’s worth at least 1/10.



So, with all that in mind, sit back and relax as we dive into video games journalism, how the sausage is made, how one hand washes another, and why your “perfect ten” might just be a bill of goods instead of a historic piece of media.

SPOILERS: There will be no game or story spoilers. Because I can’t know if everyone has my autist-level of knowledge about this franchise, I will have to explain some concepts and in-universe things from prior games, though nothing that would spoil the storyline of the newest entry. If I spoil a 22 year old game or an 18 year old game for you, that’s your own damn problem.

On with it.

Romeo and Juliet

[GTA VI protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, voiced by Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez / Screenshot credit: Marloes Stella for Polygon]



A tale as old as time. Man loves jailbird, man convinces jailbird to do crimes with him, jailbird takes the fall, a tragic final act, the Queen of the Reich. You know I had to cram a fucking PNW reference in here somewhere.

I don’t know how the story ends for Jason and Lucia, I leave that up to the endless throngs of livestreamers, youtubers and clip-farmers currently grinding their way through light to moderate SE Florida traffic. I do know a bit about tragedy though, how people fall in love with a hopeless place, convince themselves things aren’t the way they seem, and then delude themselves to the bitter end on copium and hopium that “it’ll all work out, they’ll finish it, they’ll add more content, they’ll fix it”.



This is, of course, the Modern “AAAA” gaming landscape, and if you’re a gamer you’re expected to reserve a copy before the press release ink is even dry. The recipe is trite and tired at this point: Release an unfinished, buggy mess at an absurd $60, $70 or $80+ MSRP, blame consumers for the bugs and inadequacies, champion individuals to act as unpaid brand ambassadors to excuse and explain away the problems. Meanwhile, release patch after patch wasting the consumer’s internet bandwidth breaking more things as you fix things, nerf the game’s rewards, make the game more of a time-consuming mess, introduce in-game purchases to reduce the nerf and reduce the time consumption that your game logic has designed, and then milk it. Milk it for a decade. Run it as a “LIIIIIVE SERVICE” always-online multiplayer game, something like … Oh I dunno, GTA: Online, perhaps? You could even make fun of capitalism as you do it and call the in-game currency Shark Cards(TM)(R)!



I of course have untold thousands of hours poured into shit games that exist purely to suck my wallet and clock absolutely clean. No, I didn’t say cock, I said clock, you pervert. They wasted my money, my youth, and my goodwill for corporate America, and if you’re paying attention the situation might be shared across us.



I won’t pretend to think that GTA VI is as buggy/unplayable as Cyberpunk: 2077 or Fallout 76 at launch, far from it. The game has some visual and physics bugs, mainly in pedestrian collision, vehicle and object collision, and lighting effects in some scenes. Many users have found the frame rate, capped at 30, to be far too low for a game in late 2026. I personally think Rockstar should have had no problem releasing the PC version at the same time, given that modern Playstation and Xbox consoles are little more than mildly reworked AMD Zen 2 (2019) desktop computers; they run a modified x86/64 chipset alongside a hypervisor, a firmware that checks your software and makes sure you aren’t hacking or cheating, among other functions.

These faults are, on the whole, quite minor faults and on par with the sort of work Take Two/Rockstar North are known for. I’d say this is quite an ordinary release for them, aside from the digital-only retail packaging on offer. Take Two has fully embraced the “you will own nothing and you will buy it anyway” mentality that has crept across the consumer landscape like an itchy prison blanket. Somehow, in all of this, consumers were expected to “pre-order” (I can hear George Carlin groaning in his grave) this digital download so they could ensure their download of 210 GIGABYTES of game files started immediately.



Gone are the days of going to Best Buy or Gamestop and camping out all night to be one of the first to own a copy of a game on disc, no, due to the need of consumers to see ultra-high-fidelity hair follicles on someone’s inner thigh from 3/4 of a mile away, games no longer fit onto DVD (4.7/9.4GB) or BluRay (25/50GB) discs. No, you need to essentially download Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Deluxe Platinum edition + the entire North and South American, European and African continents worth of terrain maps, 100+ planes and in-game features before you can even step foot in a relatively small recreation of SE Florida.



Unfortunately, this means that consumers need to shell out for large (500+GB, ideally 2-4TB) NVME storage drives to add to their consoles, just to add this game among the others they’ve collected over the years. Just for reference, GTA IV (2008) released on a single DVD with DLC discs released later, GTA V/Online (2013-current) was roughly 125GB at its most recent update.



A tragedy unfolding in your Amazon shopping cart, if you’ve priced consumer flash memory in the past few months.

Taking the Piss





[A random streamer trying to be surprised at a statue in GTA VI, the same asset that’s been in GTA: Online since 2019! I HAD THIS IN MY CASINO PENTHOUSE ENTRANCE! / Screenshot credit unknown]



Given that modern consumers basically exist solely on a diet of feigned surprise and manufactured outrage, it follows that “content creators”, “games journalists”, “streamers” and “youtubers” will chase eyeballs using such methods.



As I eluded to in the prior section, some are hoping and praying the game fails on its face for a variety of reasons, and are latching on to the smallest of visual defects and software quirks to prove their point. I’m not one, I’m also not a true believer that thinks Rockstar North is incapable of making mistakes. Having played their games (GTA: 1969 → GTA III → IV → V, as well as other franchises) I’m fully aware that this team is known for three things:



1. Unpolished but incredibly visionary, groundbreaking games

Taking the piss out of everything, including themselves Edgy, unabashed and vulgar humor, sometimes to a fault

From the few hours of content I’ve absorbed so far, I absolutely see 1 and 2, and some of 3. The edgy side very famously came from the franchise’s patriarchs, Dan and Sam Houser. This article will not be getting into the accusations leveled against them over the years, including serious allegations of sexual misconduct by executives under their auspices, some accusations even tying former lead writer for GTA Leslie Benzies to Jeffrey Epstein. Though still as yet uncorroborated and not proven in a court of law, it is all a bit salacious and concerning.

Dan and Sam were, in no small part, the creative geniuses behind a number of beloved franchises, including Grand Theft Auto. To say their absence is missed is an understatement, and it can be seen in the piss-taking in GTA VI, and worse still, it seems Rockstar have run out of ideas overall and have resorted to bringing in beloved icons from prior games, mildly reworking them to fit the Vice City branding, selling it for an increased cost to the consumer. They’re reusing assets in a brand new game and then they have the bare faced cheek to charge you $70 starting price for it! Yes, you are effectively buying The Sims 5, but full of The Sims 4 and The Sims 3 furniture and wall decor and plaster paint, for $70!

I just can’t get over it. It’s 2026, there’s no PC version at launch, it’s capped at 30FPS because hairFX and ray tracing, and they’re basically reusing shit from 2008! YES, the year we ELECTED OBAMA, somehow made a return to this game - and not just as a car!





(A Bravado Feroci, as seen in Grand Theft Auto: IV, 2008; I always understood this to be a Dodge Stratus wannabe?)



(A Karin Feroci, as seen in Grand Theft Auto: VI, 2026, reworked and brought up to date with updated textures and higher fidelity modeling. Looks more like a 1994 Lexus GS300 now.)

(All jazz, all the time, in Liberty City - JNR 108.5, from 2008)



(All jazz, all the time, in Vice City - LJR, basically the same damn logo too, from 2026)

Now, one example of each hardly makes the point, but I won’t spoil this game for those who do wish to discover this shit on their own, however I need to make something of a case here. Rockstar/Take Two are happily fucking creatively bankrupt, and it shows in the “really edgy humor” that they showed us in the trailer.





(A still from the official GTA: VI trailer, showing an ad for in-game drug Angstipan, sold by in-universe piss take on Pfizer, Phix - is “Sudden urge to blink could be life threatening” really that edgy? Feels like they could have done more here.. Feels kind of tame for a franchise that used to make drunk driving and suicide jokes / Screenshot credit unknown, original video via Take Two/Rockstar North)

But, then again:

So your mileage will vary, your prion count will also vary, and you should see your doctor if you have a giant rubbery clot in your arteries. Brought to you by Pfizer.



Ugh.



This timeline fucking sucks and we waited a decade and a half for a mid refresh, but at least there’s Weird Al

[We must all efficiently

Operationalize our strategies

Invest in world-class technology

And leverage our core competencies

In order to holistically administrate

Exceptional synergy

We’ll set a brand trajectory

Using management philosophy

Advance our market share vis-à-vis

Our proven methodology

With strong commitment to quality

Effectively enhancing corporate synergy

Transitioning our company

By awareness of functionality

Promoting viability

Providing our supply chain with diversity (-versity, ooooh)

We will distill our identity

Through client-centric solutions /

image credit: dualshockers]

Ok ok ok, look, I won’t break the true believers from their sleepy gaze. I heard a ton of “oh you can’t say that, they’re just making a callback, they’re not reusing old assets!” and to that I say fuck you, it’s not even a mid-cycle facelift, it’s a new paint option on the same car you could buy last year and this year. It is the 2027 Chevy Express of video games, with a new engine and new LED headlights too!





But thankfully, even an ex-UHaul van has an AM/FM radio, and sometimes on there if you listen closely you can find a gem like Weird Al. Possibly one of my all-time favorite human beings, musicians and all-around decent fucking guys, so I’m glad to see he was given work in Vice City, though as a DJ.. I feel like this was another missed opportunity. Weird Al absolutely feels like someone you’d meet on South Beach at 2am, accordion and hair flapping in the wind, goofy grin and all. Should have been at least a c-plot character too. I won’t say which station, but keep tuning your dial, you might find him playing shit your mom used to make out to.

On that note, let’s talk about those radio stations, because there’s some things that were entirely predictable, some totally squandered, some things that I mentioned before that are a bit more ‘um, we’re doing this?’ and a few that are genuinely welcome I think. I find that a GTA game can be a make/break on the soundtrack and how it’s broken up by those stations, so let’s have it, but in short.



First, the most obvious of course, WKTT - We Know The Truth, one of the best piss takes on US right wing conservative talk radio. This was in the original GTA: Vice City, and is a welcome respite from a world that takes itself way, WAY too goddamn seriously. Though I had no fear of a sizeable femme crew in modern Scotland handling this given their legendary disdain for Trump et al, I found it to be a 7/10. Good, was nice to hear Jason Sudeikis again and I genuinely laughed a few times more than I thought I would. I hope this is expanded in the future and gets a twin liberal station, or perhaps (gasp) a Gospel station? Given GTA: Vice City had a beautiful satire with Pastor Richards, this is another missed opportunity as it stands.



Then there’s Flash FM. Oh dear lord, Rockstar, you had one goal and it was “Non-Stop-Pop FM, but branded as Flash”. How did we fuck this up? You split the 80’s that was already at Flash or should have otherwise been folded into Flash over the years (Wave, Heat, et al closing down) into its own station, and then… left Flash FM in the 90s, naughties, and todays? What? Where is the 1980s and late 70s pop that would 100% be airing on Miami “mom pop” radio????? 5/10, missed opportunity and you split its original 80s pop/synth/new wave soul off from its name. Terrible decision, station playlist is ordinary at best. You made my mom sad, she doesn’t understand this and she conceived me in the fucking Keys.



Seeing V-Rock soothed my soul until I read the track list, I might have been born north of the Mason-Dixon line but there’s enough here to make me unhappy. I had my own build on Apple Music of what I thought V-Rock might look like, a playlist that I started on in mid-2024, totally unaware of what this game would shape out to be, but I knew it was a safe bet that classic rock in the south would exist. I would say this one is maybe my most critique-able, I would have liked to see fucking Molly Hatchet given they’re Florida good ol boys, and you cannot have a fucking game with Alligators in it without the song Gator Country. -1/10, see me after class, failed to understand the region. I think even Jeremy Clarkson would have done a better job on this station’s track list. The rest of it is mostly cliche and misses a good chance to tell the story from Jason’s side of things through song titles, given that’s basically his hero station.

Back Country Radio was my biggest wish, and I’m glad it made it, though I would have liked to see a bit more modern stuff in it. No huge love letter to Waylon or Loretta or miss Dolly in here, but it earns a very earnest and deserved 8/10 and the question of: why the hell is Lana Del Rey here? Go to Flash FM where you belong. This station actually feels like more of “Red Dead Redemption 2” bleeding in, but logistically works given that, well, you’re in a hick town man.



I’m finishing on Cocoteo which is 100% on brand for Miami, and I want to give the team some plaudits to close this portion on. These genres within aren’t my own but I appreciate them and cherish them too, and it’s nice to see Bad Bunny on here so it gets a baseline 5/10 to start. The vibe is right, it mirrors the real world stations fairly well, and has the sister station Radio La Ola if you prefer a bit more downtempo and sultry rather than fast-paced club and big room. Altogether, it gets a 9/10. It’s almost perfect, it just needs more.



Overall score (stations rated): 29 out of a potential 50 points (V-Rock DNF)

The Tragedy, and getting the fuck out of Florida

So, if the radio’s a wash, the cars aren’t even new, and the world / gameplay’s just ok compared to prior work, then where’s the 10/10? It must be in the story, for me I find the moral gray area of a GTA protagonist like Niko Bellic or Tommy Vercetti to be incredibly stirring, something about making rash choices and doing it with or without thinking about anyone else in order to survive is one that connects with me, given the confines of our society.

That’s not to say robbing a 7-11 and stealing some poor fucker’s Toyota Sienna is a valid choice IRL, it isn’t. I’m not Ben Shapiro here to tut-tut at The Sopranos for showing Jews as “just as capable as Italians at being a mafia, sometimes moreso”, far from it. I’m also not here to crow about digital policemen or pedestrians being mowed down, though if you go on a spree of killing only dogs, there’s something wrong with you and you should talk to a professional. Fascinating that the game mechanic exists, though it too appears to be borrowed from the Rockstar back catalogue, this time from Red Dead Redemption 2, the hunting mechanic, but with some new twists.

I won’t post photos of Jason slinging a dead pet over his shoulders like a deer. I have seen players do it though, and it is disturbing.



Less disturbing and more of a balancing mechanic mixed with a loot box is the actual game and gator huntin. You can in fact hunt gators and skin em, but the system behind it is a bit less than ideal from what my first impressions are giving. However, given it’s Florida, all of this this makes sense including police chasing you for illegal huntin, but it’s only illegal if the law man catch ya - maybe that’s why everything is gator skin down there. You can alligator skin wrap a fucking baby in Florida if you want to, nobody can stop you, there’s no law on the book that says you can’t get the little bastard a full Alligator skin tuxedo and shoes and matching briefcase.

Killing gators in the swamp just to collect loose cocaine was an incredible scene for me during the first act, fun, cliche perhaps, but in a game with marshy swampland, fanboats, and that allows you to fish, this isn’t that crazy.

(At least in The Sims it’s a click and drag affair. Watching a man do full drywall, plaster and paint is fucking wasteful of a cutscene quick-time minigame. How many GB did this consume???)

The game is an abundance of realism and surrealism and photo-realistic documentation, seemingly over the span of the aforementioned decade. Players have drawn attention to historic and notable-to-locals Miami landmarks that were torn down appearing in the game, an ode to a time gone by. A modern mini-Miami, set in the 2010s with some later elements.

The end game remains to be seen but if it were me, I’d be getting the fuck out of Vice City and heading to a real town, like Liberty City or Alderney. Those rich fucks know how to live up there, Nine1nine has nothing on Masionette 9. And if not there, Las Venturas sounds nice about this time of year. Nobody knows your name in the desert, even if they saw you as a Leonida Man story once.

Or maybe you can just pick up some groceries on the way home.

The end, we live in a loop forever, there’s no way out, we’re all trapped in our own version of Florida

(A secret location in the game that was eluded to in GTA: Online, shown in this screen shot / Screen shot credit unknown)





The band Talk Talk taught me that, well, life’s what you make it. Yeah, another 80’s music callback, ok fine, for sure, for sure. Supposedly we’re all living in a simulation, and that’s certainly an option, but if so where’s the fucking testingcheats enabled motherlode cheat code that doesn’t result in the cops showing up? Why does nothing ever change?



Oh, right, you file as an LLC and start raking people of their hard earned cash. Forgot. Ditsy me!

If life’s what you make it, and it’s a whole lot of money and a big fine car, maybe leaving Florida doesn’t matter, substitute Florida for whatever shithole you live in. Maybe living in South Beach traffic all day long is enough for you, you love it even. For you, all of its flaws including the constantly shifting sands under your house and feet, are nothing compared to the rudeness of some shithead in Connecticut, and I can relate. I too had to move 2300 miles away from things I disliked to realize how good I had it, and what was lost along the way that could never be regained with money or material goods.



In any arcade or video game, the goal is escapism. The goal of the game is to distract the person and perhaps siphon a few quarters’ worth of money out of them for a few minutes of relative forgetting that life fucking sucks, the government and large corporations only exist to fuck you harder and faster next year, and somehow we all think it’s ok because we’re allowed to buy… well, slop-life simp simulators. Maybe there’s a moral to that story, and why things don’t seem to change no matter where we go, big city or out in the remote countryside, the back o’ beyond.



At least the music’s good though, what they did manage to license anyway. And there’s still plenty of beer and fishing to be had, so it can’t be all bad, right? Perhaps it’s what we make of it, rather than what it actually is? All a bit subjective, but.. If you think it’s a perfect 10 though, you might have overdosed on Angstipan and might be turning into one of those creatures they warned us about on WKTT. Sure, have another dose, why not.

I think I’ll wait a while to see what Grand Theft Florida does with itself before I buy in on a timeshare. I bought one fast in Los Santos and it burned me more than a few times, so you kids have fun with Leonida Man.

Overall impressions from watching someone on Xbox: 8/10 - not quite GTA IV groundbreaking, not quite GTA V iconic, not quite the 10/10 IGN gave it. Very good, and worth your time, but wait for it to go on sale in the coming months, it almost always does. PC players, continue to be pissed off that there’s no launch title, because Rockstar has never given a shit about us. Graphics look great, no question, and the world is quite vast as they tend to be, but as usual there’s a lot of empty space with very little to do - though that does describe a lot of the Everglades. Hope you like gator meat!

— RS





