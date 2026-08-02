Hi, my beloved readers.



I just want you to know I'm still here, still writing stuff in the background with a number of things ready to publish in the coming weeks.



August is set to be a busy month for me, but I’m going to try and make capacity for more writing as the weeks go on, though here’s the slate for now:



- Something comparing the economic and political models of China and the US, to find out where things are going right for some, and so hopelessly wrong for others.

- More AI stuff, I know you guys love that a lot

- Updates from Ukraine and it’s failures

And some others more near/dear to my heart. Consider these special surprises.

With that in mind, enjoy your Sunday - no hour of homework reading today. Enjoy yourself. Let your hair down, dance in the sun, whatever makes you happy. Just stay hydrated.

— RS