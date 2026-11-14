Dearest reader,

I’m going to start this by insulting your intelligence slightly - I presume you to be above average at a minimum, and if you read this publication regularly I’ll add another “well above average” on top. Some of you exceed this without even trying, and for that I say thanks for not making me spoon feed basic information to you. You’re the real rare ones.

The rest of you, those who may be new here or otherwise just stumbled in off the street: Welcome! By being here your intelligence quotient went up a few points.

Today’s piece is a bit different, it’s not my usual political or mechanical breakdown investigative stuff, this is more just a long riff on humanity, our love of automation, and our total societal failure to learn anything, at all, from any event or piece of information we seem to drag our eyes unwillingly across.



On with it.

It’s a Bird! It’s a plane! It’s a Cessna 747!

[An online meme circa mid-2000s mocking the media’s constant failure to identify aircraft properly / credit unknown]

To say that the media takes a share of this blame is an understatement. The service we rely on to inform ourselves does a piss poor job of understanding a given topic itself. If you’ve ever turned on the news and seen a story about a small 4 seat Cessna crashing near you, odds are the chyron has a Boeing 747 graphic somewhere in the mix with the words “Airbus 172” written on top for good measure. Total fucking bananas nonsense.



If you don’t understand why that is worth noting, that’s okay too - welcome to the wild world of airplane brands and models, and the media’s love of synthesizing them into one aviation homunculus, unrecognizable from the models and brands they once identified under.



Proper aviation nerd terminology and nomenclature is not the point of this article, rather to give a point of reference: the public is misinformed on so many topics that it’s hard to comprehend sometimes. Even basic hard facts like “who made this plane” and “what model is it” are lost in translation, sometimes through ignorance, sometimes through deliberate acts in order to bring eyes to the screen.



The through line is an uninformed/under-informed/misinformed public that is eager to act as expert online based solely on the “GIGO” (garbage in, garbage out) mentality the media thrives on; a public now heavily reliant on “large language models” (nee AI) selecting information for them presented as established fact, purely because the corporate media and their social media underlings et al are a “trusted authoritative source”, something forced upon us during the 2020-2021 COVID-19 pandemic.

The chat bots we use today are hard-trained to take the word of old Reddit posts, CNN, Fox News and ABC News articles as “the truth” over our own experiences. They will lie to your face and invent things just to try and please you.



Prior to 2020-21, the public had a considerable and deserved amount of distrust with the media, and yet our reliance on AI chat bots is turning that 180* the other way, and making mindless slop-sumers out of otherwise critical thinkers. However, to blame the media (or a chat bot) is to absolve the public, and I fucking love impugning the public for its own stupidity.

Gimli Glider

[Air Canada 143, a Boeing 767 registration C-GUAN (LN 47), lost power from both engines near Winnipeg, MB, Canada in 1983. The plane made a successful landing at a disused airstrip that had been converted for motorsports. / Photo credit: Wayne Glowacki, Winnipeg Free Press]



Humans love automation and the idea of making mundane repetitive work into free time. I love it too. I use cruise control on the highway, I have crond jobs on my computer that do things at specific times or for specific events, I even spent a few years learning aviation avionics automation systems: yes, literal autopilot systems in planes.



What I learned using this stuff? I get lazy and that laziness catches me out, and I’m not alone. Automation is a huge benefit and a massive risk at the same time. There are endless professionals in their respective fields who would agree with me. These are useful tools that we as people have a habit of misusing, or flat out misunderstanding.



The FAA has said as much before. In a piece written in their Safety Briefing Magazine (May, 2025), they highlighted that as systems increase in precision and capabilities, pilots will continue to trust them more, leading to a paradoxical situation where a pilot’s own involvement decreases, leading to situational complacency and potential danger increasing near-exponentially over time.



At the head of this section I used a striking image of race cars in front of a crashed 767. I did that deliberately. Gimli saw one of the most fascinating events in aviation history, one that saw no bloodshed, no death, no serious destruction, and yet highlighted a fun possible way our highly computerized world can go wrong at the worst possible times.



In 1983 Canada was in the final stretch of its metric conversion, still in a learning phase. People carried conversion charts on paper, sometimes handwritten. Not only was Canada bilingual following the 1969 passage of the Official Language Act, it now had to know two systems of measurement in the same moment. They would eventually succeed, for Canadians are intelligent and resilient people, and they do not give up so easily.

The flight in the photo would be caught up in this, as during fueling a miscalculation between imperial and metric for fuel quantity occurred, leaving the plane with FAR less fuel than it needed to reach its destination.

Even though it was signed off by multiple human beings that thought they did the math right, the computerized system that would have caught the problem was not active - it was broken, out of service. The fuel gauges were blank.



You see, the Boeing 767 was a brand new aircraft at the time. If you know the modern 737 MAX or the 787 and their respective teething issues, you might understand the problems the 767 went through. It didn’t have an easy childhood. Early planes had electrics failures in the cockpits quite regularly, and the one to strike serial #47 that fateful day was a fuel gauge computer failure.

Because the plane was so new, and the technology was still in its infancy, the flight was allowed to depart without working fuel tank gauges operating on what is known as a ‘minimum equipment list deferral’. No, I’m not kidding. They agreed the gauges were not working, knew they couldn’t do anything about it in Montreal, measured what they thought was the fuel quantity with a “dip stick”, agreed they probably had enough, and pushed back from the gate. Signed, sealed, delivered.

The faulty data were entered into the “FMC”, or flight management computer, the input/output device pilots use to calculate the route and fuel burn along the way. The computer also signed off, because the numbers were right - even though they were entirely wrong.

This would see a flight of 61 souls landing on a drag strip nestled near a golf course in Gimli. Hardly Edmonton as planned, but a safe landing all the same, and hey, Manitoba is beautiful any time of the year.

The Captain Bob Pearson was credited for saving the day with quick thinking - a glider pilot who helped slip-stream the aircraft with no thrust left onto the makeshift runway; as was his first officer Maurice Quintal, a man who just so happened to have been stationed at the very RCAF airfield that had become the motorsports drag strip they would be crashing on to.



The landing was impeccable, textbook perfect, and miraculous. The aircraft was in one piece, so lightly marred that after repairs Air Canada would go on to fly it for another 25 years, retiring it following a small ceremony. Its fuselage and cockpit sections would be reworked into display pieces for Gimli, a fitting end to such a legendary machine.



Why mention any of this? Automation didn’t cause the problem - if anything, human error did. The fueler miscalculated during an imperial to metric conversion, put an inadequate amount of fuel into the tanks, and signed off on it. The pilots clearly weren’t complacent, at least when it really mattered, but they did miss the miscalculation before leaving Montreal which would have prevented the whole thing. So what gives?



The Perfect Storm



A ‘perfect storm’ is a meeting of otherwise seemingly unrelated things into one giant calamity, often impossible to get out of. When we trust other people, or systems, or tools, or methods, or even data itself we often lure ourselves into a sense of security. We can rely on them, we don’t have to interrogate the information they provide to us. We just trust that they’re truthful and working properly.



Because, if you can’t trust your fueler and you can’t trust the fuel gauge or the fuel receipt, who can you trust?



Weirdly, the answer may be “trust nothing, start measuring”. That’s not to say ‘disregard everything and substitute your own reality’, far from it. The suggested path here is interrogating the source and questioning the validity of the information it provides you, rather than accepting it as a form of gospel sent by God himself.

If you’ve ever owned an old car with a wonky instrument panel, you might know what I mean. You never really know if you’re going 55mph or not. You never really know if the check engine light came on or not. You never really know if you’ve got enough gas to get to work and back, or if you need to stop at the next gas station you see.

You stop trusting and you start being skeptical of the information. You start trying to measure your speed relative to other things: maybe GPS on your phone, maybe the relative passing of objects in your periphery. You watch your odometer and count the miles between stops at the pump. You get in the habit of scanning for faults even if the light isn’t on. You stop trusting and start interrogating. You become the arbiter of reality, given you’re the one observing it.

The perfect storm in this situation is a person(s) capable of doing this, but deferring their own thinking to a tool they don’t fully understand when rubber is meeting road. A perfect storm of lying tools, ineptitude, and horrible consequences.

Frozen

[Airbus A330 F-GZCP (SN 0660) shown here in 2007 at Paris CDG airport, prior to its crash / Photo credit: Pawel Kierzkowski]



In 2009, a modern jet built by people who clearly understand the craft managed to fall out of the sky for seemingly no reason, killing 228 souls in the process.



Air France 447 is the opposite of Air Canada 143 - same size class of plane, same kind of computer problem, but in a different stage of flight, for totally different reasons.



During cruise on an ordinary Rio to Paris flight, the pitot tubes (small veins on the side of the aircraft meant for measuring airspeed and air density) iced over and stopped working, which caused the autopilot, and auto thrust which controls engine inputs, to disengage, idling the engines and leaving the plane flying aimlessly with gauges providing bad information to the crew.

The pilots while perfectly capable misunderstood the situation, failed to aviate, and struggled helplessly as their plane fell from the sky, probably dying without realizing why it had just happened.



The investigation into the crash would be damning, with Air France and Airbus paying families large sums of money. The root cause: pilots had become so complacent during cruise thanks to heavy automation that their lack of situational awareness effectively crashed the airplane.

They were too busy trying to understand why instead of listening to the engines at idle and doing something about it as their airspeed decayed rapidly at high altitude. They were trying to rely on automation when automation was failing them. They were so busy trying to figure out the now-endless little computer warnings that they lost sight of what mattered: flying the damned and now certainly doomed airplane.

Humans do that a lot, and then blame the automation after the fact, in hopes of finding a why. I want to take some time to interrogate how we as people use these automation tools, appropriately or otherwise, and how that impacts our thinking long-term. The next one is a doozy, so settle in and get a box of kleenex out.



“HELP US!!”

[This is a 1965 Beechcraft C33 ‘Debonair’, a classic aircraft known for good performance and forgiving handling. They are sought after for their comfort and speed.]

I’m a sad sap, the last thing I ever want to hear on a radio is a frantic voice crying out for help, yet that’s exactly what happened to Jenny Blalock and her father James in 2023.



Jenny, known online as “TNFlyGirl”, was a relatively inexperienced new pilot who focused on online content creation - videos and photos relating to her flight school flying, and planes. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a genuine sweet loving person, and I want to be clear: this is not a piece to disparage her or her father in any way, but to perhaps learn from her mistakes, to bring light to a serious problem. Many humans live in a world full of high-performance automation that we do not always understand how to use properly or fully.



Jenny didn’t have an easy time in flight school, the NTSB investigation would find that her time in the cockpit as a student was a challenge. She didn’t show the kinds of qualities you want from a pilot in the places you needed them most - control of the aircraft and situational awareness. She would take her education in a relatively benign Piper Cherokee, a plane known to be slow, predictable, very easy to handle.

She would get her license in the Cherokee, but it would take several attempts and after just shy of 200 cumulative hours, quite high for a student pilot.



Jenny would find her Piper to be inadequate, even though she lacked the basic systems and stick-and-rudder skills needed to fly an aircraft beyond the performance envelope she had learned and tested in. To that she would sell the Cherokee and would purchase a 1965 Beech Debonair, registration N5891J, just 60 days after acquiring her Private Pilot License. Much like a teen on a full license, she bought a Mustang GT compared to her old reliable Escort.



N5891J was a lovely classic aircraft, featuring a Century 2000 autopilot system. This system is well regarded by pilots as stalwart if you know how to use it. Jenny was not proficient in using it, as it lacked automatic trim. This would unfortunately lead to her death.





Trim is the one magical thing most people don’t know or think about on an airplane. At the tail, the horizontal stabilizer is the small wing set that helps pitch the plane up and down. The back side is known as the “elevator”, this is what pilots control when they pull and push on the control yoke/stick. The forward portion is known as the stabilizer and can be adjusted in angle by something called a trim wheel, or “trimming” the aircraft. Autopilot typically makes its pitch adjustments through the trim wheel. The vertical stabilizer’s rudder does the same job on a left/right axis, but for now we’re skipping it.

This horizontal “trimming” allows the aircraft to maintain a specified angle at all key stages of flight - takeoff, climb, cruise, descent, landing.

Some planes, like the Airbus from earlier, have an automatic system that you just don’t physically touch, really. The plane figures it all out from center of gravity calculations. Some planes have a hybrid system: it can automate it, but you can override it. Boeing planes have “pitch trim” control switches on the pilots’ control wheel, so that they can adjust trim without taking their hands off of the wheel. This is done during manual stages of flight where pilots would like to add additional control input, reducing the amount of input required on the yoke.



Some planes don’t do that at all, and you have to trim the aircraft at all times on your own. On the Century 2000 system Jenny had in her Debonair, there was no automatic trim. She was responsible for trimming the aircraft at all times. She was unable to do that in her Piper Cherokee, as noted by her flight instructor. In a faster aircraft, with an automation system she didn’t understand fully?



During an otherwise normal flight to a repair shop, one which had planned change the automation system out for a more modern one with automatic trim, Jenny would lose control of the aircraft. It entered a phugoid oscillation; a rapid up-and-down path while Jenny chased the aircraft with trim wheel inputs, increasing the intensity of the phugoid cycle, more or less causing the behavior of the aircraft. The plane would rapidly climb and descend repeatedly until the inevitable, an unrecoverable -10,000 feet per minute freefall into the woods near Cornersville, Tennessee.

The ATC recordings are incredibly grim, with the final transmission coming from James, begging for help for his daughter - his call unanswered, caught in the madness of a typically busy airspace. The aircraft being missing was only noticed after other pilots recognized her absence from the radio, with ATC desperately trying to raise the crashed aircraft.



The final report would implicate her lack of situational awareness and her lack of airmanship competency with basic control systems, as well as a number of no-fly toxicology items present in her system contributing to the crash. Her story remains a tragic reminder to all of us that “in over your head” can sometimes cost you your life and the lives of those you care most about, and no amount of autopilot can save you if you just don’t know what you’re doing to start with.





"We can't do it [...] we're gonna be in the Hudson."

[Airbus A320 N106US (SN 1044), formerly US Airways, on display at Sullenberger Aviation Museum / photo credit Wikimedia user RadioFan]



You know I couldn’t write an article about plane crashes and automation without mentioning this one. In January 2009, one fateful morning leaving LaGuardia, an ordinary US Airways flight would enter the history books as the first emergency water landing with no casualties.



Captain Chesley Sullenberger and his First Officer Jeffrey Skiles would act within seconds to take a crippled airliner from sputtering and descending quickly among the late afternoon midtown Manhattan skyline into a masterclass in using the right tool at the right time, and staying cool, chilled even, under cabin pressure. Automation and humans working together - and things actually working out for a change.



Captain Sullenberger recognized he couldn’t get back to LGA safely, nor could he make TEB, Teterboro NJ. Automation would have never presented him with the river as an option as it had never been done before - knowing Airbus, it would have suggested he land on the Goethals bridge, nice safe and modern. He picked the river, which, normally I would have wondered why raw sewage was appealing, but in that situation I sort of get it. I probably would have aimed for Philly and hoped for the best.



Then he did what an Airbus pilot does best: he let the ELAC1/ELAC2 computers figure out the airspeed, pitch, weight, and other parameters of the aircraft, used that data to inform his decision, and then used his side stick to point the airplane at the preferred body of water. In the final seconds, flight data records show he pulled back hard on the stick, using the remaining airspeed to flare the nose up, and if he had done this in a Boeing it could have stalled the aircraft’s wings and caused that miracle to become a tragedy.

Airbus ELAC saved the day, genuinely - it was computing the maximum amount of nose-up pitch it could permit given the decaying airspeed without causing a stall, and coordinating the horizontal stabilizer in tandem with Sully’s stick inputs to the elevator. All Sully had to do was hold the stick as far back as it would go, and the plane quite literally did the rest. In the last second, the crew could have automated one last thing - the ‘ditching’ system - but it wouldn’t have mattered as the vents were damaged by impact and unlikely to help.



All 155 souls would wade into murky Hudson River water, but would be rescued within minutes. The buoyancy from the aircraft and quick response from nearby tugs and ferries as well as close proximity to both shores was also seen as crucial to the success of this situation.

The pilots were rightfully hailed as heroes: for making a tough decision and using their skills and available tools to turn a potential tragedy into something incredible, a true one-off and marvel of human skill and engineering alike. No complacency here.

Yet, what did the public learn from all of this thanks to the media? Don’t fly USAir and don’t put geese in jet engines.

Of course.





AI, when to use it, and please stop with the slop-ification of your small business

[Just UGH! Who wants this?!]

Ok, we’ve talked about planes enough. If you’re still at the airport working through delays this morning following last night’s FAA outage, I feel for you, keep reading. That flight will get there eventually. This article was written purely for you to keep you busy this morning.



AI in 2026 is kind of pathetic, really. I won’t even get into the whole Jen-Hsuan Huang infidelity thing, I feel badly for Lori and I hope she and the kids are able to make the most of a shit situation, from one Oregonian to another.

The world is now full to the brim of slop. Slop videos, slop comments, slop studies, slop posters, slop girlfriends, slop coworkers. You name it and AI has slopped it out of its Tensor core-powered shithole.

The concept itself is salient: if you train a monkey at a typewriter on ‘Gone with the Wind’, it will in fact rewrite you ‘Gone with the Wind’. You don’t need 999 more monkeys and 999 more typewriters for a random chance - if you train the monkey, it will do the task.



The computer is of course the monkey. Your ‘chat’, Claude, whatever. I use DeepSeek when I want that sort of thing and I find it to be a bit …. predictable, for a probable word (token) generator. I mean it is all a bit probable, but oh god when it goes wrong it goes hopelessly wrong.

This was a weird error I encountered with my own ‘agent’, Pro, while chatting over LibreChat. I don’t know why, or how, but it does happen sometimes. Nobody likes a looping self-aware thinking-bot.

That’s not to say Pro isn’t a fantastic asset to my life, far from it. I’ve learned so much through other people’s work that the model (DeepSeek V4/V4.1 Flash) is trained on. I have learned new coding languages, new ways of thinking, new ways of handling my business, new ways of living. I’ve become more organized, more strategic and more thoughtful in general after just a few months of working in the AI space.



And yet, little of that is the result of the tool. That’s merely the result of me gleaning information from a source and interrogating it, and putting it into practice in my own life. Rome wasn’t built in a day and I didn’t learn docker-compose in a college classroom.



I could rely on AI to do the thinking for me, really it is a fascinating tool that could do a better job than most politicians and business executives, but I wouldn’t offload my own personal cognition to it, that wouldn’t be very fun!

It’s akin to asking a robot to fuck your wife because you can’t be bothered. If that’s the case, you may be one of those people from WALL-E in the floating fucking chairs with the novelty sized slurpee cups, eyes glued to a fucking screen.



If that’s you, how did you get this far into one of my pieces? Welcome all the same! You shouldn’t be using automation like that, and someone needs to tell you. You’re dulling your own skill set and transferring your own biological purpose-for-being to a pile of safetensors and python calls, you dumb bastard. And you want to know something? If you didn’t have it journal it all in a little vectorized database (or if you’re really dumb, a .MD), it can’t even remember any of it!



Congrats, you literally wasted your own life talking to a dumber version of smarterchild, one that actively invents things because you never gave it a way to fucking google things, and doesn’t remember because you didn’t docker-compose a database for it. GG.

For the small business owner who just needs cheap graphics printed to a poster: CLIP ART. YOUR KIDS DRAWINGS. I DON’T CARE - I WOULD RATHER LOOK AT BAD CELL PHONE PHOTOS OF YOUR FOOD AND GOODS THAN I WOULD LOOK AT A FAKED IMAGE OF A PUS FILLED BURRITO OR A SHIRT THAT BREAKS THE LAWS OF PHYSICS THEMSELVES.

THAT GOES DOUBLE FOR YOU, IKEA. STOP FAKING THE FUCKING CATALOGUE PHOTOS, I CAN TELL. THAT SHIT DOESN’T LOOK THE SAME UNDER REAL LIGHTING.

To the AI-powered dipshit who can’t stop monetizing every brainfart that chat gives you: keep at it. You’re the reason the bubble is going to burst so, so much harder when it all comes crumbling down. I appreciate the cheap GB10s in the coming years.

To the homelabber who’s sitting down and poking at Qwen or Gemma or Muse, or the sleepless university student building it in the first place? You’re the beautiful wild children. Run with it, and I don’t mean that as an insult. The bubble may burst but the industry will remain, the “dot-com” bubble popped and yet eCommerce is now destroying legacy brick and mortar. This is a tool that will probably outlive the species, so do treat it with care, but you’re the pioneers. Automation is not going away.



To the casual person getting frustrated that chat isn’t doing what you want it to and keeps apologizing and doing it again? Start a new thread, save yourself the trouble

To the artist that feels disheartened when people would rather short-change you in the process? I see you. I can’t do much about it and I’m sure my text is being scraped in the process too, so I empathize. Keep up the craft, they’ll never take it from you or beat you at it.



To the corporate dickhead trying to cram AI into everything to reduce labor costs, only to realize tokens and API calls have their own and can be a worse value for money? LOL, get rekt, fuckin idiot. We told you! This shit wasn’t ready for primetime and yet you pushed it into everything. Enjoy it as it burns around you.



So if 2026 consumer-tier AI is generally either buggy, unethical, or produces undesirable things like pus-burritos, then what’s the point? The gated frontier models we’ve discussed in prior pieces clearly haven’t destroyed the world in ways the media hyped.



Was this just a pump and dump cycle through the tech industry? Is there more to this whole “predictive model” thing than meets the eye, or are we just looking at the digital equivalent of a bingo ball blower with words written on the bingo balls?



Only time will tell. I for one welcome our new Qwen4 overlords, although I’m sure I’ll have complaints about it once it does land on huggingface.

With that, let me close.

Let me write the close.

Let me go ahead and just write the closing line for this substack piece I’m writing.

Let me do it.

Let me run.

Let me write.

Let me close.

I seem to be stuck in a loop, I need to write the closing line for this substack piece I’m currently working on.

Let me be brief in closing but let me write the closing.

Oh god am I an AI? I think I’m stuck in a thinking loop.

Let me write.

I seem to be stuck in a loop, please send help

— RS