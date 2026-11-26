Dearest reader,

Happiest of American Thanksgivings to you and your loved ones if you so celebrate, or perhaps today is a day for mourning and acknowledging past atrocities, to those may it be a solemn and thoughtful day of remembrance.

I’m not exactly celebrating much this year. My family is dying off rapidly these days and are some 2200+ miles to the east. This empty hotel room isn’t exactly very exciting so I’ll be spending today writing about something a lot of people don’t even bother with anymore, instead preferring perpetual petulant pettiness, and that’s forgiveness.



Sometimes we don’t give it enough, and some of us give it too much, too often, and for no clear reason. This is a piece that boils down to three things: A woman mortified, an economic engine bearing its entire load on one company, and an Administration that thinks it gets to pick winners and losers in the Free Market just to bolster its own stock holdings. Oh, and forgiveness.





On with it.

Denny’s, Ping Pong Hero, and Chinese Spies

[Probably the first time a multi-billion dollar company’s CEO has stood behind the line of a grill that didn’t involve the TV show Undercover Boss / Photo Credit: NVIDIA GTC & Denny’s. Corp.]

At this point you can’t throw a rock without hitting a story about Jen-Hsun Huang and the infamous “dishwasher at a Denny’s in Portland Oregon” line, so fuck it, we’re starting here since I actually live here.

Long long ago in a galaxy far far away (actually 10 minutes-ish down the road from this very mid hotel), Jen-Hsun Huang worked as a dishwasher and busboy at a Denny’s, here in fabulous Oregon. Humble beginnings. Ping pong tournament legend. Aloha High graduate of ‘80-’81, graduating 2 years early. An immigrant and Oregonian success story. Jen-Hsun would go on to Oregon State University, and then on to found NVIDIA.

Around that college era Jen-Hsun would meet his wife Lori Mills. Their bond formed over homework, Lori an astute electrical engineering student just a few years older than Jen-Hsun, promising her A’s if they studied together every Sunday. They became inseparable.

That’s the fairy tale version. A lot of sweat, tears, and sleepless nights went into their respective educations, and of course, their marriage, and their kids - both of whom work at NVIDIA.



So how, after 40 years together, did it go so wrong, so quickly, and so badly?



Enter Alice Huang (no relation). Enter Jen-Hsun’s resignation to the board.



I don’t need to fill you in on the rest, though I will, but there’s one question I do keep coming back to - where has Lori been in all of this?





“Mortified”

[Jen-Hsun and Lori at Jen-Hsun’s graduation from OSU in 1984 / Photo credit: NVIDIA SIE]

Local news has very little in the way of coverage from Lori’s perspective regarding this deeply personal story, given it directly involves her and the family unit.



Friends from her sorority days at OSU describe her as “very sweet and quiet”, and likely mortified about the whole situation. Given that person knew her decades ago, take it with a salt mine’s worth of salt. This piece won’t pretend to guess at Lori’s thoughts or statements as she has provided none. We only wish her the best in a genuinely horrible situation.



That said, her name is tied to a considerable amount of wealth and power both in this region and in California, and given the circumstances how can anyone in good faith continue to remain in that marriage, one that was such a “college sweetheart” Hallmark Card tier relationship, after the other half has repeatedly abused that trust?



How can you find forgiveness in a situation that seemingly never asked for it?



Follow me here, because things get a bit convoluted, but it boils down to money as far as I can tell. She’s a woman whose children's careers are inside the company her husband just got reinstated to run. Her entire worth is tied up in NVIDIA, for better or worse.

“… they've worked it out, she's a fantastic woman…”





[Trump awards Jen-Hsun with a thank you for personally inflating his family’s net worth on the back of stolen content / Photo credit AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson]

Yeah. I did warn it boils down to money. Following Jen-Hsun’s resignation, the Trump administration was furious to see its cash cow producer forced out over something Trump would just call “an ordinary Wednesday night”. So.. Moves were made. And the board’s decision to “move on from Jensen” was only in effect for roughly 96 hours. GTA: VI’s 16+ endings not being common knowledge had about the same half-life.

Restoration by announcement. Jensen didn’t want to go back, the board didn’t want Jensen back, but Trump wanted his friend Jensen back in the circular economy, firing money into all of his pockets, and he got it. So Jensen’s back. And what did NVDA 0.00% ↑ do?



The market reacted: closed Wednesday (Nov 25, 2026) at $149.30, down 3.91% on the day. That’s −38.6% from the high and only ∼20% off the 52-week low. Market cap $3.60T. Volume 366.6M against a 187.6M average(!) nearly double normal, which is what panic and forced covering look like.

Friday Nov 20, on the SEC accounting-inquiry news, it fell 14%, a double-digit wipeout and had already been down ∼7% on the week before that.

Monday Nov 23: +31%. Tuesday: −6%. Wednesday: gave back 15.5% cumulative from Monday’s close, including a −7.3% intraday swoop before recovering to −3.9%.

Do the arithmetic and the pre-reinstatement close was around $126 — essentially the 52-week low. Monday’s pop took it to roughly $165. It’s now $149. So of the ∼$950B “regained,” roughly $400B evaporated inside 48 hours.



If you don’t understand: It was a dead cat bounce. Any market value from reinstating through proclamation was wiped out the next trading day. The ploy didn't pump the stock. It briefly interrupted a selloff, and then the selloff resumed. The market did the arithmetic the board of directors refused to do. It balked.

So now the (arguable) world’s most important company is managed by a board taking diction from the President of the United States, the CEO doesn’t even want the job after walking out in disgrace after violating the very conduct policy he wrote, and the stock is languishing in a shit news cycle, all while the wife of the man who cheated is being spoken on behalf of by the President of the United States, rather than speaking for herself.



It’s all just a bit strange. Surreal, even. Even by Oregon’s weird standards! No forgiveness, just sweeping it under the rug and pushing through another news cycle to bring the stock back to inflated highs.





Meanwhile, at AMD

[It’s a meme, don’t get too carried away now]

Across the proverbial Huang Thanksgiving dinner table this year sits a quiet figure, unassuming, modestly dressed, hair perfectly parted, lightweight glasses perched on her nose bridge, smirking uncontrollably.

Yes of course I’m talking about Jen-Hsun’s cousin Dr. Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, one of the chief competitors to NVIDIA. This isn’t a puff piece of team red, far from it though I use plenty of their products every day.

The contrast here is that the market demands competency, yet overlooks it for quick returns and cults of personality instead. A buyer quick to forgive, yet never willing to give actual good actors a real chance. A market built on hype, rather than hard work. That’s my disconnect, I think. Sure, NVIDIA does fantastic work and is a reputable vendor for a reason, even if they tend to be more restrictive than Apple in some regards. Their ‘shit’ works incredibly well (for the most part).

Yet somehow this legendary and trusted company, one with a board of directors envied across industries, accepted the resignation, said “no thanks” to a return, only to be strong-armed into accepting it on behalf of Donald Trump’s portfolio? The most enviable role on the planet, given to a man unwilling, and who did not provide an apology to get it? At the behest of the US President?



Pull up a chair and let me spin you a quick yarn of yore, one of Steve Jobs, Apple and the 1980s.

Hello

[A Canadian ad from Hudson Bay showing the OG Macintosh at launch pricing. A current $899 USD 2026 Mac Mini would have cost about $287 USD in 1985 - just wanted to give you some comparison the next time you complain about the price of a Macbook Air]





The Mac had a very hard life at its start. Most PC users laughed at it. The consumer hype faded fast and units just weren’t selling at their $2495USD price point. Jobs had brought in John Sculley from Pepsi a few years prior as CEO, and was forced to choose: admit failure with the Mac, and walk away from it entirely, go back to the Apple II, or: take something away from their already very profitable Apple II range to subsidize the Mac and make it competitive as a market segment.



This would see Jobs leaving the company in disgrace. Apple would continue, entering arguably its most important era without him, though this would also run aground later on, in the 1990s.



Meanwhile, Jobs stuck to his resignation and went on to found NeXT, a new company that would effectively usher in a new class of computer pushing multimedia and high-end research beyond simple text terminals and 8 bit graphics. He would also later in the 1990s found Pixar with Edwin Catmull and Alvy Ray Smith, now a Disney brand.

NeXT was not a mass manufacturer for consumers, and you’ve likely not heard of it. If you went to an elite college in the 1980s or 90s, you may have, and you may fondly remember them. If you’ve used macOS or OS X in the past, you used the software that ran it (sort of). Pixar you’ve likely heard of, and I’m almost certain all of us remember those awful “greige” Macintosh Performas from the 1990s, those hateful, slow, and software-less boxes of meh.



By 1997, Apple was dying. Literally. When Jobs re-entered the picture, the company had fallen from grace and found itself making endless variations of PowerBooks and Performas and other iterative junk (Newton, QuickTake et al) to fill balance sheets. The company was 90 days away from utter ruin, and Jobs saved it with the same product he couldn’t quite pull off 15 years prior. Then, to make it stick, he brought in the OS from NeXT, skinned it with candy, and sold you for the next 25 years as OS X/macOS. The rest, as they say, is history. Including the damn iPod for some reason.

Jobs didn’t need to seek forgiveness, he hadn’t wronged anyone per se - he certainly didn’t cheat on Woz with Bill Gates, at least not until decades later.

No, Jobs’s high crime was trying to rob Peter to pay Paul, and for that he was forced out. He spent 2 decades building his own new empire his way, only to then use that new empire to save his first child from mis-management and malaise, and he did it without ever having to be asked twice.



And we all still use NeXTSTEP, but we just call it Golden Gate or whatever the fuck it is this year. Tahoe? Is it still Mojave? Whatever happened to OS X Weed?!

Anyways. Forgiveness. Jobs ultimately found it through 12 more grueling years at Apple, launching the products we all rely on today - iPhone, MacBook Pro, iPad, Mac Pro. He would meet his end through pancreatic cancer and hand the company off to Tim Apple, as we all know.

11 days as Chair

[Interim CEO and CFO of NVIDIA, Colette Kress, shown here in a Women’s Herald blurb]

So. We’re back to the Denny’s corner booth, and how a man managed to blow everyone’s trust on a quick fling with random women, possibly putting his company’s trade secrets at risk in the process, who resigned in disgrace and a company that posted incredible Q3 numbers without him.



Colette Kress clearly had no issues handling the money flow in and out of NVIDIA during her tenure as interim CEO. The circular economy did not in fact collapse on the absence of a certain leather jacket wearing, AI-spewing math machine that is Jen-Hsun.



Most of the news hype cycle surrounding his absence was more a question of “what comes next”, a potential new chapter in an already incredible story for a company with such humble roots - now headed by a woman, arguably the world’s largest company in terms of technical importance, and her window lasted about a Scaramucci.

During that time, the company was.. fine. The same corrupt, horrible, climate-unfriendly chemical and laser user it always was, but this time with a woman in charge. The same old NVIDIA money flowing like tentacles into every AI and data center venture we’ve discussed before, but with a nice new femme-first coat of paint.



Surely we could all get behind that, right? I mean she’s even white and blonde, it’s got a little bit of everything for everyone!



Nope. Just after a week in, the board would change its mind from “we aren’t considering Jensen” to “welcome back Jensen”, and for what - a dead cat bounce?



That rubs a certain kind of way extra, don’t you think?



Will the market forgive and forget, and move on? Will Lori ever say anything? Does DeepSeek V4.1 Flash actually do a better job than the SWE scores let on? Find out next week on: As the AI churns

— RS





