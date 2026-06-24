Counterspin: Lies, Damn lies, and Spin!

Counterspin: Lies, Damn lies, and Spin!

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Dissemblink Blink's avatar
Dissemblink Blink
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I love the detail in this. I am curious what the water table level is there and would it fluctuate with the tide or intense rainfall. I would like to blame the Swamp for pushing the liner up from below, but don't know if that's science.

Thx for the Chem lessons

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