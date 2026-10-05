Oh dearest reader, where to begin.. WHERE to begin.



I had wanted to write in the past weeks on some local topics - stuff around the Portland area mainly, but I got sidetracked hard by IRL.



Alas, the bug bit again. I found this one on a whim reading social media so I’ll try to keep this post to just the ground truths and little more, as it continues to develop. My thoughts mixed in throughout.

Prepare yourself, this one is a doozy.

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DATELINE: October 4, 2026 - Livingston, MT



BEN SHAPIRO and his company the Daily Caller were caught in a legal palaver relating to the filming of something called “Pawn Shop”, presumed to be documented in leaked scripts found online. Based on those leaked scripts, the film follows the events dramatizing the killing of Renee Good, a woman murdered in cold blood by ICE in Minneapolis MN, in January of this year (2026).



Actually, rephrase your honor - the leaked script appears to re-write history entirely in a favorable way for ICE and the US Federal Government pertaining to the summary execution of Renee Good while sitting in her car, under the guise of a fictitious event.

The Daily Ministry of Truth has decided that you really shouldn’t believe your own steaming lying eyes, nor those cell phone videos from the moment it happened, and you should in fact remember something else more favorable entirely.

On face value, this Leni Riefenstahl-tier pile of puke and shit is not worth anyone’s time, and could in fact amount to libel per quod that the estate of Ms. Good could find themselves pursuing someday, not merely protected legal speech under the First Amendment.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen someone’s estate sue a movie production LLC before, but I would love to be a court obvserver to that case. I would show up every day bright eyed and bushy-tailed. It would be the highest form of entertainment possible. I’d even bring snacks for the bailiffs.

(I asked Google Gemini to imagine what Ben Shapiro might look like while filming Triumph of the Will | Image via genAI/Google Gemini, own prompt)



This is already disgusting and contemptible enough on its own, but it gets worse. Follow me.

There’s accusations of dodging IATSE and doing their best to shirk SAG-AFTRA (currently on a conditional start arrangement). There’s questions surrounding the names attached to the film - Harvey Keitel and Danny Trejo, both out and loud activists against the Trump admin and ICE directly.

Putting aside the garbage that this film presumably is, let’s talk about the mechanics of it all - I love a good movie production and all the fun shit that goes into it. Permits, locations, trailers, cameras, lighting rigs, sound, scenery, set design, costume - you name it, I’m a sucker for it. I grew up within walking distance of Haddad’s in Pittsburgh and spent more than enough time socializing with cinematography majors at Point Park University, so none of this is alien to me.



The production company, an LLC filed by presumably Shapiro/Daily Caller, secured permits in Livingston Montana for street shutdown filming.

They began filming quietly, did not explain to anyone what the film was, nor that this shutdown would impact the local food bank - the Livingston Food Resource Center - for roughly 3 weeks. This food resource feeds somewhere between 1000-2000+ people across the town/county area in a given calendar period, and is a central need for the desperately poor living there.

Without it, they are sure to struggle beyond what are already unreasonable conditions - if you’ve never been to small town Montana or anywhere in rural America, you won’t understand this, but resources and places for them are very scarce, and they only become harder to find the poorer you are.



(Livingston, MT - pop ~9300 - when you picture small-town Americana, this is what you get | Photo credit: Tony Demin/Big Sky Journal)



This is not your sleepy suburb municipality, nor is it Metropolis. This is a blink-and-you-miss-it flyover town. This is deeply rural, desolate and rugged.

From the town center, the nearest Wal-Mart is nearly 30 miles away in nearby Bozeman. Livingston does have an Albertson’s of its own, but aside from fast food and a few small restaurants or small clerk stores, this town has no other meaningful food resources.



If the resource center is shut down even temporarily, those people are effectively starved. Having to coordinate around a vanity film project is already shameful enough. Having it shut down that resource for weeks is unthinkable and inhumane. Having the production shut off food access to keep filming a movie valorizing the institution that's been killing people in custody is jaw-droppingly, breath-takingly mortifying.



Not telling them ahead of time? Just one last slap in the face.

(Google Maps look at Livingston, MT - it’s a small town, and you need to go west to Bozeman to get anything meaningful. | Own screenshot)



And then there’s the permit problem. The real bugbear facing Shapiro and team tonight.



For some reason, Shapiro et al chose Livingston MT - one of two towns in Montana to require permitting for film-related endeavors. In doing so, and in ruffling so many feathers, the town acted on Saturday, Oct 3 to suspend the permits pending further hearings. Monday will see the town commission host a public hearing re: the suspension and any power to revoke outright. Tuesday they plan to overhaul the permit rules at the food resource center’s request - and that is the only positive event to be seen so far, because this cannot happen again, even if the movie had no baggage and was nothing but a positive to the area.



Why Shapiro wouldn’t just choose to film elsewhere and move their base camp is beyond me. They’ve already pissed off this town, so why keep going? Why fight it? Why not just tuck tail between legs and run?



Because the cruelty is the point.



So… we’ve got a film that is little more than thin propaganda, quietly shot, extras kept in the dark, unions dodged, food pantry cut off. It's not that the Right wants a pro-ICE movie badly; it's that this particular one is a three-hundred-thousand-dollar marble-etched edict saying "rules matter," commissioned by people whose production process and petty-permit war with a food bank say otherwise.

The cast I mentioned before? A symptom of the production’s concealment machine. The same structure that kept the town, extras and food bank in the dark is what let a Bad Lieutenant anti-Trump Marine veteran end up in a pro-ICE propaganda film.

A low budget indie-crime-thriller pitch sails past anyone’s bullshit detector until you read the script. Never once does the pitch say “We’re going to piss and shit on the grave of Renee Good”. The system is built so the people with the most moral weight in the exchange (the actors, the town, the good-natured people stuck in the middle) have no connection to the Shapiros of the world: the people with political intent and pre-arranged outcomes.

I’m wondering if attaching names like Trejo and Keitel aren’t cheap name-bait, or something more sinister - “faces you love, warped to the worldview we choose”. Putting a more palatable face on fascism.



However, I feel compelled to dissect this piece of shit script I read, because oh reader, did my blood boil.





(A photo of Renee in happier times | Photo credit: Family of Renee Good)

The script doesn’t just passively reframe Renee under the guise of an imagined woman — it disembowels her with relish. The leaked opening (written by Jake Harlen, who has no IMDb page; a cipher, a ghost) names her stand-in Melanie and describes her as “a fat blue-hair.”

Then it choreographs the kill, verbatim: “The first shot takes Melanie in the neck, below her covid mask. The second in the head, above her covid mask. Blood SPLATTERS on her PASSENGER’s (40s, female, overweight) forehead and matching covid mask.”

Meanwhile the real Renee Nicole Good: 37, mother of three, out caring for her neighbors that morning, has her last words caught on the officer’s own bodycam: “I’m not mad at you,” said before she was shot at point blank range.

That contrast is the entire fallacy. A real woman’s documented ‘gentleness-on-camera’ death, flattened into “fat blue-hair” with staged splatter. This isn’t a disagreement with the facts, it’s the disposal of the fact that she was a person.

Orwell’s Ministry of Truth rewrote history for state convenience; this is a paid content mill rewriting a mother’s death to protect the political namesake of President Trump and an agency that’s younger than most of us.

That’s the 1984 thread I named, and it’s realer than any of us could have wanted to be true.

(HI! BILLY MAYS HERE FOR RUST!)





There’s still more though. Somehow.



Anyone who followed the Alec Baldwin “Rust” shooting may recognize the name Carter Boehm. Not only is he on the production team of this film, but as a landlord to the production team! Mr. Boehm rented 207 S. Second Street to the production team.



The producer who’s name is linked loosely with a fatal bullet fired into the body of a director on set, is now producing a film that stages a point-blank shooting of a mother from a highly-sensationalized, imagined and contra-to-the-facts point of view, meant to pander to rabid conservative “MAGA” types.



Will that sell? Maybe. Maybe not. Is it on the nose? Oh fuck yes. The film industry’s relationship to death-on-camera, in one fell swoop. Then you toss in the town texture, the union stuff, the protests - Bonfire Legend - and you get to the root. It’s not propaganda about immigration, it’s about plausibility in propaganda.

Power doesn’t need the camera to lie. It needs the camera’s owners, and it needs a face to wear. It rented Danny Trejo, Harvey Keitel and their plausibility in the same manner it rented sweat-free extras and a closed food bank, then kept everyone below the line in the dark so the deniability stays exportable.

The mechanism worth interrogating here is the system failing yet again, rather than individual celebrities attaching themselves to questionable projects.

I’ll update this space if I get more info.



