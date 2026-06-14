Counterspin: Lies, Damn lies, and Spin!

Counterspin: Lies, Damn lies, and Spin!

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Indie's avatar
Indie
5d

My answer: As an investor, RUN AWAY!!!

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Lisa Tyree's avatar
Lisa Tyree
Jun 15

I hope Elon listens to all of his critics who aren't lying like some are for his own sake. It would be wise. He could silence them & win over those that dislike him perhaps.

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1 reply by Rich Slutzky
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