Dearest reader,

I need to stop opening with that line, but you all love it, and I give the audience what they want - I’m a people-pleaser at heart. It’s why I find myself so interested in topics that most people in my position would have no interest in otherwise.

Today’s piece is a tasty morsel with broader implications than first glance might convey - the scandalous term and ongoing political fallout following Sir Keir Starmer and the UK domestic political space. As it stands while I write this, he _IS_ the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, but for how much longer remains to be seen - as news broke just prior to writing that his resignation is now being sought much more seriously than mere MPs calling for him to piss off.

(Keir Starmer and wife Victoria, making their way to No. 10, Downing St., somewhere in SW1A I think? / Photo credit: Rory Arnold/ No 10 Downing Street)





The phrase “strain of beauty” is a fantastic descriptor for the moments where you see the potential good, the facets of beauty in a given situation/person/thing, and you’re willing to look past the flaws for the sake of keeping the “beauty” around. Something being worth saving requires effort to see beyond the bad - the cracks, the ugliness, everyday rot - and find the thing that matters, the thing that glows. It’s incredibly tiring, and at some point the sheer strain of it all outweighs the beauty. It is not uncommon for people to discard what doesn’t work, jettisoning it and seeking an alternative. You get rid of an old car costing you more money in repairs than it would cost to buy something else. It’s not a hard concept to gather.

The same is true in politics as we see through recent history across nations who are currently are facing or otherwise recently faced such failures. That’s where the UK Labour Party is this weekend, following a tired, trite, contrived pattern that some would ascribe to “political capture and controlled opposition”. An advanced, intelligent yet managed democracy boiling over again.

Share Counterspin: Lies, Damn lies, and Spin!

FIVEEYES, repeating failures

(NSA Headquarters, Ft. Meade, MD, United States - If it’s intelligence you seek, try here first. Just be sure to get permission. / Photo credit: NSA @ nsa.gov )

FIVEEYES, otherwise known as “Five Eyes Intelligence alliance”, was designed to watch the world - protecting us by sharing intelligence at a state level and coordinating actions across far-flung nations: The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The anglosphere. Now… If you’ve been watching the anglosphere news headlines over the last 10 years, a different picture begins to form from the patterns - not of surveillance, that’s a given, but of a slow-motion democratic collapse happening in a recursive loop, country by country, following an incredibly similar pattern each time.

In 2015-16, coinciding with the closing of Barack Obama’s second term, the United States held a deeply bitter and divisive election with Donald Trump defeating Hillary Clinton handily. This was seen by anyone with eyes as the result of Clinton and apparatchiks closing ranks, purging the party of its Sen. Bernie Sanders-aligned wings, disillusioning a generation in the process - all while using their media connections to boost the candidacy of Trump et al in a ‘pied piper’ strategy (citation: Donna Brazille, ‘Hacks: The Inside Story of the Rogue Hacks and Campaigns That Killed the Democratic Party’, 2017, ISBN-13 978-0316478519 - read the whole damn thing.)

This would lead to a hideous period, 2017-2021 - one which America has yet to meaningfully recover from - flowing directly into a COVID-and-scandal-ridden Biden single term from 2021-2025, and now a second Trump term in progress. What comes in 2028 is unknown, but the pattern begins to emerge - the ‘center’ is failing to hold in the US.

In contrast, Canada tried a different approach: Take the son of a famous, beloved and culturally significant PM - Pierre Trudeau - and install him as a “sunny ways” progressive in name only who will govern as a neoliberal, burn out, and hand the reins to a central banker (Mark Carney) who has no meaningful political experience - an empty but friendly suit designed to sign trade concessions and usher in zero meaningful change.

The NDP suffers, the Greens suffer, and the Conservatives plan their next move. What did Trudeau do after his time? Did he campaign on causes he cared about? Join protests? Finance philanthropic endeavors? No, he started a relationship with Katy Perry, joining her on the red carpet.

Australia, the God given land down undah, gave us Anthony Albanese - a working class hero, a real Bruce, who did little more than watch as his party’s primary vote cratered because he governed primarily for the donor class and failed to build any meaningful loyalty with constituents or his own MPs. A trail of ruin in his wake, it continues on in Canberra and will possibly become the focus of another piece.

New Zealand, proximate neighbor of Australia, is not without its own sins - Jacinda Ardern, famous for her empathetic leadership and compassion, was replaced by a coalition that is dead-set on rolling back Māori rights while the UN watches in horror; the UN already calling attention to the human rights concerns at risk. Good work undone because people didn’t believe in the party after the magic went away. A party unable to stand on its own without a superstar figure head is one doomed to irrelevance.

Lettuce be, lettuce be

(This, but in the 2000s. I promise it’s not that different, aside from the direction the bird is flying. / Photo credit: BBC)





Then there’s Britain. Good ol’ Blighty - where would we be without you? Following the departure of Gordon Brown in 2010, the UK began down a 16+ year long path of domestic political instability, starting with David “I fucked a pig’s head that one time at Eton” Cameron. Notable for taking Brexit and bringing it into the collective consciousness in 2013, then fucking off into the ether. What followed outweighs misused meat and leaving the EU, IMO.



Theresa May, a woman famous for dancing like a Teslabot and accomplishing little more than turning Britain further into a police state, would follow David with a 3 year term. An ineffectual, unremarkable leader who was dealt a terrible hand to start and played it poorly, many saw her as a modern Maggie Thatcher - I saw her as someone far weaker, someone with less time to fix far more problems. In over her head and unable to right the ship, she would depart in 2019 - handing off to Boris “BoJo” Johnson, of GQ Magazine fame.

Johnson, former automotive journalist and ex-mayor of London, would settle into his term just before COVID began to grip the world - a tragedy that would enable his own undoing in the process. Not from needless deaths, not from draconian policies, no - Boris would leave office following a reveal of scandalous secret parties with his staff held during lockdown, incredible amounts of spending on No. 11 Downing St.’s private residence while failing to declare the financial setup and obscuring the deals, culminating in the scandal surrounding his handling of Chris Pincher: a senior MP accused of sexual misconduct that Johnson had promoted while knowing the allegations, even joking about them in full context. This would cause more than 50 officials of the UK gov’t to resign within a 48 hour period, sealing his fate. Johnson would hand the reigns off to the MP from South West Norfolk - Liz Truss.

Dearest reader of mine, there is simply too much to be said in one article about Liz Truss, a woman simultaneously deserving of nothing being said about her at all. On October 11, 2022, The Economist published an article critiquing Truss’s economic policy roll-out. Editorial staff saw her economic plan’s lifespan as: “roughly the shelf-life of a salad lettuce”. It became a running cultural gag: a live stream video of a head of iceberg lettuce in a blonde wig was featured on The Daily star from October 14 until Truss’s eventual resignation just six days later. In the moments following her resignation, the Daily Star stream erupted in celebration: crowning the now-visibly wilted head of lettuce victorious, playing the national anthem and proudly displaying the caption “This lettuce outlasted Liz Truss”. Liz would be the shortest-serving UK PM at a mere 44 days.

(The lettuce. And Liz. You figure out which is which. / Photo credit: Daily Star)







Following Liz Truss’s sudden yet expected exit, the Conservative Party fast-tracked its leadership contest to avoid another public campaign. Rules were altered to require a high threshold of at least 100 MP endorsements to make the ballot. When rival Penny Mordaunt withdrew at the last minute, Rishi Sunak secured a clear path to become Britain’s first Indian Prime Minister.

His victory was short-lived; Sunak resided at No. 10 for a curt two years, ending with a snap election. Throughout his tenure, the media panned his lack of character and awkward behavior. His gilded background made him highly unrelatable, leading to viral gaffes like struggling to use a tap card at a petrol pump while using a borrowed worker’s car for a photo op, and asking a homeless man at a shelter if he “worked in business” or wanted to “get into finance.”

Politically, Sunak staked his reputation on five core promises in 2023, failing to deliver on the most visible ones. He explicitly promised to cut NHS waiting lists, but unresolved junior doctor strikes and funding shortfalls pushed lists to new highs. On his central plank to “stop the boats,” he proposed deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda—even placing a highly criticized £1,000 bet on live TV with Piers Morgan that flights would leave before the election. The policy repeatedly stalled in court, only heightening public awareness of the very issue he failed to resolve.

His tenure would end the night of July 4, 2024 in a snap general election. The campaign was full of blunders, the biggest happening at the 80th Anniversary of D-Day in France. Sunak would choose to leave the international memorial events early, skipping a major ceremony alongside world leaders such as Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, to fly back to London to record a televised campaign interview. The move, widely condemned across the political spectrum as deeply disrespectful to veterans, would force a visibly humiliated Sunak to apologize publicly - effectively ending any chance of a Conservative win.

Leave a comment

NeoLabour-al and Securonomics

(I wouldn’t want to be in his shoes right now. / Photo credit: Jessica Taylor, UK Parliament photography)





Which brings us to Keir, Labour, this weekend, and the fallout. Hoooo boy.

What started as a “landslide victory” in July 2024, a “people’s knockout punch square in the face of years of Conservative austerity” was in fact just deck chairs being rearranged on a ship heading for yet another iceberg. What was supposed to be different? More of the same. The lettuce, but with a worse hair cut, and nothing funny about it.

Starmer ran on 10 left-wing pledges to win the Labour leadership in 2020, largely to assuage the Corbyn-sympathetic younger demographics following the purge of Corbyn from the party. Public ownership. Tuition fee abolition. House of Lords abolition.

I’d love to show you, but the party quietly deleted the web page listing them sometime by 2024.

The £28bn green prosperity plan — flagship policy — slashed before the election even started. Then there was the “Ming Vase” strategy: don’t drop it, don’t break it, just hold it and let the Tories self-destruct. Oh, how times have changed.

Keir Starmer presented a view of the world economic stage called “securonomics”, one in which he explained that ‘between supply chain collapses, geopolitical shocks, pandemics and other turmoil: globalism is dead’, but the securocrat’s solution isn’t to change the economic engine underneath; instead choosing to build a bigger bunker around it for when it does crash unexpectedly.



The Catch-22 is obvious: The state must be an active partner in guiding investment towards critical infrastructure, but because Starmer remains dogmatically opposed to taxing wealth or corporations, the state has no money of its own to lead any meaningful charge. In reality, instead of using state power to reshape the economy, Starmer’s logic reduced the government to a glorified de-risk mechanism for private equity: The state takes on the risk, private corporations siphon the returns. It is managerial-ism at its most cowardly, trying to achieve economic security for the nation while preserving the market dynamics that cause insecurity for the people in the first place.

Remember that for later. It’s going to come in clutch, as the kids say.

The 2024 UK General election was not a public outpouring of support for Starmer, but of quiet desperation - “quiet desperation is the English way” - picking the lesser of two wickedly evil evils. Starmer won a landslide with just slightly more than ⅓ - 34% - of the vote, marking the shallowest mandate in modern British history. This was not an endorsement, more a very tired public picking a default.

Within weeks of taking office, Chancellor Reeves means-tested the Winter Fuel Payment: a universal credit for some 10,000,000 British pensioners to keep heat in their homes during the winter. While it saved nearly £1.3bn, it was the first major act of “change”: government was austerity for the elderly. Starmer would partially reverse it under mounting pressure — a U-turn on a U-turn — which pleased nobody and ended with egg not just on his face but fully coating himself and his benches along the way.

By August 2025, the mask was well and truly off. Rushanara Ali, Minister for Homelessness, was forced to resign after a massive scandal involving a rental townhouse she owned in East London. She evicted the tenants out under rolling contract technicalities, allegedly attempted to sell the property, and when that didn’t work re-listed the property for an additional ₤700/mo. on top of what she had rented it prior. Worse, the agency handling her letting (Americans read: renting/rental property) attempted to illegally charge outgoing tenants for painting and cleaning fees that they dispute.

At the exact time she did this, the Labour government was publicly promoting their “Renters’ Rights Bill” which was explicitly designed to stop the same predatory behavior that Rushanara Ali was displaying to her own tenants.

The Minister IN CHARGE OF TACKLING HOMELESSNESS AND HOUSING INSECURITY was doing this - scummy landlord behavior, on her very tenants - while presenting a bill to the public championing the poor rough sleeper on the bench, the forgotten veteran living in a caravan or 20 year old MPV - though this was not meant to be easy, it wasn’t meant to be so goddamn on the nose.

Nipping on the heels of that saga, Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary, resigned in September, 2025. Caught in a highly complex property and tax evasion scheme involving some ₤800,000 (a flat in Hove, South East, Sussex), accused of underpaying stamp duty by ₤40,000 - shuffling the property off through a trust for her son, and giving conflicting declarations to government bodies about where her “primary residence” actually was.

Read that again: The Secretary for Housing was caught in dodgy property dealings while tasked with fixing Britain’s broken housing market. The rank hypocrisy - the sheer cheek - of a high profile CABINET MEMBER bending property law to protect ₤40,000 of her own wealth while preaching “fiscal discipline” to the public completely shattered any remaining moral authority Starmer’s party had. The writing was on the wall. Around the same time? The freebies scandal broke: it emerged that Starmer and Reeves had accepted tens of thousands of pounds in luxury gifts from a wealthy donor. Designer clothes. Concert tickets. While granny froze, and you got chucked out into the street on a technicality.

What came next was obvious: Internal revolt. The narrative of “technocrats are clean, hyper-competent managers” vanished just like that. Late 2025/Early 2026 saw a succession of political self-made disasters triggering a mutiny.



December 2025 saw Labour attempting to nominate former Tony Blair-era peer Peter Mandelson, which was instant political suicide. What should have been a non-story, a non event, was the proverbial “pull the card and watch the house fall”.

It was an international scandal given Mandelson’s own ties to Jeffrey Epstein (no explainer needed. Yeah, that one) - his time in the role would be short, but the damage was done. The scandal was inescapable: leaked bank records showing Peter had called Jeffrey Epstein his “best pal” in writing, had stayed at his Manhattan flat under house arrest, and had allegedly passed sensitive European financial data to him. Mandelson would be forced to quit the House of Lords due to the nature of the situation.

(Ped- sorry, Peter Mandelson and Prime Minister Keir Starmer share a tender moment in Washington, DC / Photo credit: Carl Court via AP)

Starmer, in attempting to give an old friend a cushy job, destroyed whatever remaining credibility he had.

By May 2026, the UK had lodged their collective displeasure. Local elections saw Labour losing 1500 local councilors and control of 35 councils; 60% of the seats they were defending - an unambiguous, painful thrashing. Then the cabinet LITERALLY mutinied. Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigned, calling Starmer a “vacuum where there should be vision”. 70+ MPs call for resignation. Four ministerial aides resign in one day. Starmer says “my government is a 10-year project.”

On June 18, Defense Secretary John Healey, junior minister Al Carns and an additional aide all resigned over defense spending disputes.

As of time of writing (June 20, 2026) Keir Starmer enjoys a 19% popularity rating on YouGov UK. That is a rating only Donald Trump could dream of. A staggering 61% tagging the man as “disliked”. These metrics are meaningless given their flexible, easily-manipulated (sorry YouGov but it’s true) source, but the numbers look horrible for him.

The Two-Child Benefit Cap? Kept. Labour MPs who voted against it? Suspended. The £28bn green prosperity plan? Slashed before the election. Securonomics — the flagship doctrine — turned out to mean “the state takes the risk, private equity takes the profit.”

A 10-year project dead in under 2 years. A Prime Minister on political suicide watch, a nation in wait.

A better future (but only if we really want it)

(Andy Burnham, during a campaign stop / Photo credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Just some days ago, and to make this that much more exciting, Labour MP Josh Simons resigned his parliamentary seat as MP for Makerfield, intentionally triggering a by-election specifically to give Andy Burnham - highly popular mayor of Manchester - an ‘in’, a way to challenge Starmer for Prime Ministership. Two days ago on June 18th, Andy won his by-election with a commendable 54.8% of the vote - crushing a heavy surge from Reform UK (Nigel Farage & Co.) in the process with their own strong showing of 34.5%.

This could be an inflection point, the question begging to be asked is if perhaps “Manchester-ism” is the correct new paradigm; modern, forward thinking, one more focused on public ownership, energy and housing cost reductions through smart planning rather than callous austerity.

Not quite centrist hell, not quite full trade unionism. Where “liberalism” once fell before the ₤₤₤ began to make people’s eyes dance. A genuine, if (IMO) half measure that gives people something meaningful to vote for in Labour, rather than falling prey to naked populism or sheer demagoguery while Starmer & the Blairite class fail to sort their shit out.

Burnham will soon head to London to be sworn in - his victory speech left no doubt about his intent, declaring “politics isn’t working” and that this is “Labour’s final chance to change”. Factions are forming in real-time around him, and Starmer is presumed to arrange a transition of power to Burnham before the party conference, scheduled for September 27-30, just 100~ days away from the presumed Monday resignation.

The rise of Andy Burnham isn’t just a regular palace coup; more a structural immune response from within the Labour Party. Burnham’s victory over right-wing populists in Makerfield proves that the antidote to modern populism isn’t Starmer’s bloodless managerial-ism, but a state that actually uses its power to make people’s lives visibly better. Starmer tried to walk the polished floor, holding his precious Ming vase of fiscal responsibility, only to realize the public had already smashed the floor out from under him.

Andy isn’t alone in the world though. At home, he has Jeremy Corbyn’s new vehicle, formerly ‘The Collective’, now simply known as ‘Your Party’ pushing him from the left.

Whether he treats that as energy to pace himself alongside and to match, or an adversary to overcome, remains to be seen - as does his Prime Minister tenure, which I will of course watch like I did the others should he win: with curiosity, bemusement and hope that something has to change, but for the better of the common man.

Corbyn may have been the hope of 2017, and Starmer may have purged that. Starmer is now being purged by the same machine that used him to kill the spark of hope. The machine doesn’t change operators so much as change the face on the poster - and the people, like the ones who believed in 2017, the ones who held out hope in 2020, voted Labour in 2024? Those are the ones left standing in the rain, forced to watch yet another man walk to the podium and tell them it’s going to be different this time.

In China, a different approach is in practice. While the Starmer administration currently behaves like a submissive middle-manager, begging the City of London for investment; in Beijing Xi Jinping just watched a British PM collapse over an ambassador appointment and thought: ‘LOL, imagine being scared of your own rich people’, all while explicitly narrowing the wealth gap between classes to maintain social stability.

Where Starmer exists to appease wealth: accepting freebies and scared of spooking the money while taking granny’s heat away, China prefers to subjugate - reining in corporations, oligarchs and other powerful figures.

The difference, aside from practical application and language barriers between “securonomics” and “共同富裕” (shared prosperity) is one of the state’s role. Britain is acting as insurer; de-risking investment for investors using public funds under the guise of financial discipline. China dictates exactly how capital serves the broader national interest, including the common people. It’s a question of “cui prodest?” (who’s benefiting?) like it always is.

If the UK or any FIVEEYES country learns anything from this remains to be seen. At time of writing, it’s still much easier to blame minutiae than it is to blame the broken system that keeps producing these absolutely shitty politicians who exist only to serve capital. If all else fails, blame Russia or China - that always works.



If he quits, we will of course have more coverage.

— RS