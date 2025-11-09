Counterspin: Lies, Damn lies, and Spin!
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Lies, Damn lies, and Reflections on the Reflecting Pool
The DC swamp claims new victims - the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a duckling, and an Olympian
Jun 24
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Rich Slutzky
4
1
5
Lies, Damn lies, and the Starmerist Purge Strikes Back
One nation’s stiff upper lip tested yet again as Keir Starmer is given the weekend to pack it up and call the movers to No. 10 Downing St., following 2…
Jun 21
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Rich Slutzky
2
5
Lies, Damn lies, and SpaceAI: The IPO that wasn’t, and the crash that might be
How one man’s creative financial choices might doom his empire in one arrogant Teslabot-like motion
Jun 14
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Rich Slutzky
5
3
4
May 2026
Lies, Damn lies, and The Price of Oil
An American butterfly flaps its wings over Tehran and airlines start falling out of the sky (or: How America's imperialistic hubris undermines its own…
May 2
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Rich Slutzky
5
3
November 2025
Lies, Damn Lies, and Plane Crashes
The tragic history of the McDonnell-Douglas DC-10 \ MD-11 family of aircrafts
Nov 9, 2025
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Rich Slutzky
6
2
1
October 2025
Lies, Damn lies, and the Grieving process
A follow up to my most recent post regarding the death of my father
Oct 23, 2025
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Rich Slutzky
6
1
Lies, Damn Lies, and Death
Even in death, someone gets a piece of the action
Oct 8, 2025
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Rich Slutzky
13
3
1
September 2025
Some personal news
An update regarding my dad's recovery and condition
Sep 22, 2025
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Rich Slutzky
18
5
1
Lies, Damn Lies, and Shameless Plugs
A note from the proprietor of Counterspin: Lies, Damn Lies, and Spin!
Sep 16, 2025
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Rich Slutzky
4
3
Lies, Damn lies, and Friendly Fire
Sometimes, the bullet comes from the last place you'd expect it to - and it can turn you into the monster you claim to hate the most.
Sep 12, 2025
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Rich Slutzky
9
21
5
May 2025
Lies, Damn lies, and Moving On
A personal update, because you all care about me <3
May 28, 2025
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Rich Slutzky
8
5
February 2025
Lies, Damn lies, and The Apprentice
The Trump-Zelensky meeting went as poorly as could have been expected, with Zelenskyy being asked to leave the White House
Feb 28, 2025
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Rich Slutzky
10
3
1
© 2026 Rich S
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